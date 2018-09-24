Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Questionable for Monday night
Jensen is questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers due to illness, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
The specifics of Jensen's illness are unclear. If he's unable to play the team will be without their starting center. Look for Evan Smith to draw the spot start if Jensen is ultimately held out.
