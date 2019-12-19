Play

Jensen (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Jensen got hurt against the Lions in Week 15 but has been able to practice fully two days in a row. He has yet to miss a snap this season and looks on track to continue that streak.

