The Buccaneers designated Jensen (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Jensen is now slated to resume practicing Wednesday, after he suffered a significant knee injury during training camp earlier this year. The 319-pounder is eligible to make his campaign debut in the New Year's Day matchup against the Panthers, but Tampa Bay will likely ease Jensen into the starting rotation once he's eventually given the green light.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Officially moved to IR•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Headed to IR on Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Highly unlikely to play this year•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Return date remains uncertain•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Will miss significant time•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen: Getting more tests Monday•