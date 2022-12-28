Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Jensen (knee) won't play in Week 17 despite being designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Although Jensen's 21-day activation window officially started Wednesday, coach Bowles quickly shut down the possibility of the 319-pounder returning for the New Year's Day matchup against Carolina. Robert Hainsey should once again command starting center duties this weekend, while Jensen's next opportunity to make his campaign debut will now come in Week 18 versus Atlanta.