Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Jensen (knee) won't play Week 17 against the Panthers, despite being designated to return from injured reserve, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Though Jensen's 21-day activation window officially started Wednesday, the standout center will require more than a week of practice time before being cleared to play after having been sidelined since late July with a significant left knee injury. Robert Hainsey should serve as the Buccaneers' center in Week 17, but Jensen could be ready to go for the Jan. 8 regular-season finale in Atlanta along with a potential playoff run.