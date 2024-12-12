Miller (head) isn't listed on Tampa Bay's injury report Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Miller was evaluated for a concussion near the end of Sunday's game against Las Vegas, but he appears to have come out clean given his lack of a designation on the first practice report of this week. Miller should thus be fine to resume his regular role as a depth wideout while also working on special teams Sunday versus the Chargers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Exits game Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Back to reduced role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: One catch in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Notches first career TD•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Three receptions in reserve role•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Moves to active roster•