Miller (head) isn't listed on Tampa Bay's injury report Wednesday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Miller was evaluated for a concussion near the end of Sunday's game against Las Vegas, but he appears to have come out clean given his lack of a designation on the first practice report of this week. Miller should thus be fine to resume his regular role as a depth wideout while also working on special teams Sunday versus the Chargers.