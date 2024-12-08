Miller is being evaluated for a concussion, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Miller exited the game in the fourth quarter and is now questionable to return. If he ends up being unable to return, Rakim Jarrett could see an uptick in playing time.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Back to reduced role Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: One catch in Week 10 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Notches first career TD•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Three receptions in reserve role•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Moves to active roster•
-
Ryan Miller: Lands back on practice squad•