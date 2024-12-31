Miller secured two of four targets for 26 yards in the Buccaneers' 48-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Miller operated as the No. 3 receiver Sunday with Sterling Shepard sidelined due to hamstring and foot injuries, and the Furman product fittingly finished with 43 snaps (56 percent), just behind starters Mike Evans (48, 62 percent) and Jalen McMillan (53, 69 percent). Miller turned in a modest line overall but managed to record multiple catches for a second straight game, and he figures to reprise his role in a Week 18 home matchup versus the Saints if Shepard remains sidelined.