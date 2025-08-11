Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Leads air attack in preseason win
Miller secured six of seven targets for 66 yards in the Buccaneers' 29-7 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday night.
Miller comfortably led the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets, making a strong preseason-opening case for securing a spot on the latter portion of the wide receiver depth chart for another season. The third-year pro wasted no time making an impact, recording a trio of 11-yard receptions during Tampa Bay's second possession and adding a 21-yard grab on the next drive, all while working with the night's starting QB, Kyle Trask. Miller will still have a significant uphill battle to garner meaningful snaps whenever the top quartet of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin (PUP-ankle), Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan are healthy, but Miller's reliable routes and hands could put him over the top if he's on the bubble come the end of preseason.
