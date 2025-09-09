Miller failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 23-20 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The reserve wideout logged just nine snaps, placing him ahead of only Tez Johnson (eight snaps) and Kameron Johnson (one snaps) in terms of the Bucs' wide receivers. Miller has sure hands and has proven a savvy route runner in the past, but he'd need multiple injuries in front of him to garner any fantasy relevance.