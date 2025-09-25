Miller failed to bring in his only target over 18 snaps in the Buccaneers' Week 3 win over the Jets, but he could be in line for a bigger role in Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Eagles in the wake of Mike Evans missing the last two days of practice due to a hamstring injury, per Brianna Dix of the team's official site.

Miller had flashed with a 20-yard touchdown reception on his one catch during the Week 2 Monday night win over the Texans, but he couldn't break the stat sheet against New York. However, this Sunday's Week 4 clash with the Eagles could see Miller have some level of relevance, as even if Chris Godwin (ankle) does make his season debut as a de facto No. 1 receiver in Evans' presumed absence, he could be on a snap limit. Consequently, Miller could share No. 4 receiver duties with rookie Tez Johnson in what could be a pass-heavy gameplan for Tampa Bay. During Evans' Week 8-10 absence last season, Miller posted a 5-31-1 on 11 targets while logging 112 snaps during that span.