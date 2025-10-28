Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: No targets despite WR injuries
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller did not log a target over 20 snaps in the Buccaneers' 23-3 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Despite the absences of Mike Evans (IR, collarbone/concussion) and Chris Godwin (fibula), Miller wasn't able to draw a single target from Baker Mayfield, who attempted only 24 passes on the afternoon. Miller has just a 2-34-1 receiving line on four targets across eight games this season, and with Godwin likely able to return following the Week 9 bye, the former has virtually no fantasy value for the foreseeable future.
