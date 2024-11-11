Miller secured one of three targets for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Miller was once again active with Mike Evans (hamstring) still out and Jalen McMillan available but not playing any snaps. Miller logged a robust 52 snaps (85 percent), but as his final line substantiates, he couldn't make much of an impact. The Furman product now has at least one reception in four consecutive games, but with both Evans and McMillan thought to have a good chance of suiting up following the Week 11 bye, Miller's days on the active roster may be numbered.