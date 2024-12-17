Miller brought in his only target for one yard in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Miller logged 15 snaps (21 percent), his most since Week 12, and recorded his first catch since that game as well. However, with Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Sterling Shepard healthy firmly entrenched as the top three options at wide receiver and the Trey Palmer-Rakim Jarrett duo seemingly ahead of him as well most weeks, Miller has no fantasy value for the foreseeable future.
