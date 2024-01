Miller signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Miller joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Furman and ultimately found his way on the team's practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster for one contest, which was Week 13 against the Panthers, but he did not record any counting stats. He'll now have an opportunity to carve out a larger role with the team next season.