Buccaneers' Ryan Miller: Two catches in preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller brought in two of three targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night.
Miller recorded multiple catches for the third time in as many preseason games. The 25-year-old had a busy exhibition slate that saw him generate a 10-95 receiving line on 13 targets, but the Buccaneers' deep receiver depth chart may prove hard to crack come final cuts.
