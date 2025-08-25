Miller brought in two of three targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-19 preseason loss to the Bills on Saturday night.

Miller recorded multiple catches for the third time in as many preseason games. The 25-year-old had a busy exhibition slate that saw him generate a 10-95 receiving line on 13 targets, but the Buccaneers' deep receiver depth chart may prove hard to crack come final cuts.