Neal and the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a one-year deal Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Neal will sign with Tampa Bay after spending the past four seasons in Seattle. The 27-year-old logged 66 tackles (45 solo), a sack and an interception last season while playing in 14 games. Neal will now look to provide solid depth behind Antoine Winfield and might even have an opportunity to compete for a starting role as the Buccaneers currently lack depth in the secondary.