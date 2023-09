Neal recorded eight tackles (five solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 27-17 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Neal followed up a solid six-tackle tally in Week 1 against the Vikings with a team-high number of stops versus the Bears on Sunday. The veteran safety has allowed all four passes thrown his way in primary coverage thus far to be completed for 59 yards and a touchdown, but he's been a force in run support and should continue to have IDP relevance moving forward.