Neal registered 13 tackles (10 solo) in Thursday's 24-18 loss to the Bills.

Neal was second on the team in total tackles behind Lavonte David (14 tackles) on Thursday, and the former is second to the latter in tackles on the season with 56. Neal is well on his way to smashing his career-high 66 tackles registered last season and could break that number as soon as Week 9 when the Buccaneers face the Texans in Houston.