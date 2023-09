Neal recorded six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Vikings.

Neal was on the field for all 63 of the defense's snaps. Neal and the Bucs' secondary allowed Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw for 344 yards -- 150 of those to 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson -- but were able to limit Minnesota to just 17 points. They'll head home for Week 2 to face a Bears' offense that coughed up two turnovers in their 38-20 loss to the Packers on Sunday.