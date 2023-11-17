Neal (thumb) is out for Sunday's game at the 49ers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Neal will miss his first game this season in Week 11 as he tends to a thumb injury. In his stead, Christian Izien will likely see an increase in playing time Sunday.
