Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Active in Week 14
Russell (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 14 battle with the Lions.
The reserve defensive end had been trending in the right direction towards the end of the practice week, and this report officially confirms his availability. Russell will slot back in as a rotational player Sunday, as starting defensive end Robert Ayers (concussion) is active and making his return from a two-game absence.
