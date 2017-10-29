Russell (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt versus the Panthers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The defensive lineman will make his first appearance since dislocating his shoulder Week 5. Russell's availability as part of the defensive line rotation against the trio of Cam Newton, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Stewart is particularly valued considering the Buccaneers lost Noah Spence (shoulder) to season-ending surgery this week.