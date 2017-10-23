Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Hopes to suit up in Week 8
Russell (shoulder) is hopeful to play in the Buccaneers' Week 8 matchup Sunday against the Panthers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Russell has been sidelined for the Bucs' last two contests with a dislocated left shoulder, but is set to be reevaluated Monday, at which point the team should have a better idea if he's ready to return to practice this week. If Russell is cleared for contact and is able to put in at least a couple of limited practices, he could be a candidate to suit up Sunday and would likely see snaps as part of the Bucs' defensive-line rotation.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; QB injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...