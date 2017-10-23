Russell (shoulder) is hopeful to play in the Buccaneers' Week 8 matchup Sunday against the Panthers, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Russell has been sidelined for the Bucs' last two contests with a dislocated left shoulder, but is set to be reevaluated Monday, at which point the team should have a better idea if he's ready to return to practice this week. If Russell is cleared for contact and is able to put in at least a couple of limited practices, he could be a candidate to suit up Sunday and would likely see snaps as part of the Bucs' defensive-line rotation.