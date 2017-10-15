Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Inactive in Week 6
Russell (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 6 tilt against the Cardinals, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The reserve defensive lineman is expected to be out for multiple weeks as per the result of an Oct. 7 MRI. His absence will open up playing time in the rotation for the likes of Noah Spence, Will Clarke and DaVonte Lambert.
