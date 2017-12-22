Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Limited in Thursday's practice
Russell (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
The rotational defensive end was not on Wednesday's injury report, so he may have tweaked the shoulder at some point in Thursday's session. Russell's presence would be particularly valued in Sunday's tilt against the Panthers if starter Robert Ayers, who's missed the first two days of Week 16 prep with a shoulder injury of his own, can't suit up. The final injury report of the week following Friday's session should shed more definitive light on what direction Russell is trending in.
