Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Limited participation Wednesday
Russell (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Russell's participation level is encouraging, considering he;s missed the last two games after dislocating his shoulder against the Patriots back in Week 5. A return Sunday against the Panthers would serve the Buccaneers' defensive line rotation well, considering that Noah Spence (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and Chris Baker (ankle) joined Russell as a limited participant Wednesday.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...