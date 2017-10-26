Russell (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Russell's participation level is encouraging, considering he;s missed the last two games after dislocating his shoulder against the Patriots back in Week 5. A return Sunday against the Panthers would serve the Buccaneers' defensive line rotation well, considering that Noah Spence (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday and Chris Baker (ankle) joined Russell as a limited participant Wednesday.