Russell (shoulder) posted a solo tackle in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.

Russell saw his first game action since Week 5 and logged 35 snaps as part of the defensive line rotation. Russell has only notched five tackles in four games this season, but he's expected to take on a larger role now that postion mate Noah Spence (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve.

