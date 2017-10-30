Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Logs tackle in return
Russell (shoulder) posted a solo tackle in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
Russell saw his first game action since Week 5 and logged 35 snaps as part of the defensive line rotation. Russell has only notched five tackles in four games this season, but he's expected to take on a larger role now that postion mate Noah Spence (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Active Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Limited participation Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Hopes to suit up in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Inactive in Week 6•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...