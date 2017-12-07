Russell (knee) missed practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The reserve defensive end logged a solo tackle in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers and has 11 total stops on the season as part of the defensive line rotation. Russell logged 35 snaps against Green Bay with Robert Ayers (concussion) sidelined for the game, but he's now hampered by a knee injury of unknown severity. Russell's status will be updated before the end of the practice week, and a potential Week 14 absence on his part would be cushioned by Ayers' expected return to action for that contest.