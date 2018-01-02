Russell (shoulder) logged one solo tackle -- a sack -- in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

The rotational defensive end finished the season on a high note, notching a sack in each of his last two contests despite fighting through a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old Russell also logged at least one tackle in each of his last six games, and he posted career bests in total stops (17), solo tackles (13) and sacks (2.0) in 2017. An impending restricted free agent, it's likely the Buccaneers extend Russell a qualifying offer at the minimum tender given his potential (24.5 tackles for loss, including 9.5 sacks, in four college campaigns) and solid showing over limited snaps this past season.