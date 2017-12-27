Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Notches sack in Week 16 loss
Russell (shoulder) totaled two tackles (one solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
The backup end logged 35 snaps with Robert Ayers (shoulder) sidelined. Russell's sack was his first of the season, and he pushed his career-high tackle total to 16 with his pair of stops. The 25-year-old could see expanded opportunity once again in Week 17 if Ayers is forced to sit out the regular-season finale.
