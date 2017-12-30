Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Questionable for season finale
Russell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Russell was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday and appears on track to play Sunday's season finale. The 25-year-old should serve his usual role as a rotational defensive end against the Saints, assuming he is able to play.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Notches sack in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Questionable with shoulder injury•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Limited in Thursday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Active in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...