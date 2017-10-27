Russell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Russell was a full participant at practice Friday after being limited earlier in the week, and seems to be trending in the right direction to play Week 8. The Buccaneers could use the depth on the defensive line with Noah Spence (shoulder) recently placed on injured reserve, and Chris Baker (ankle) also listed as questionable. If Russell is able to play Sunday, it would be his first game action since dislocating his shoulder against the Patriots in Week 5.