Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Questionable with shoulder injury
Russell (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Russell wasn't on the Buccaneers' injury report until logging limited practices on both Thursday and Friday, so his status for Sunday's tilt remains up in the air. If he's unable to play Sunday, Will Clark could see additional reps at defensive end behind William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor.
