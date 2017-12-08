Russell (knee) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The third-year defensive end is thus trending in the right direction to take the field against the Lions in Week 14. Russell would slot back into a reserve role if he's able to suit up, as starter Robert Ayers, who'd missed the last two games due to a concussion, has cleared the league-mandated protocol for head injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop