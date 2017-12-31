Russell (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Even as a rotational defensive end, Russell has played in over 30 defensive snaps in eight of his last nine games, but he's posted just 12 tackles (nine solo). With Robert Ayers (shoulder) inactive Sunday, expect Russell to play a high snap count.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories