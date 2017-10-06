Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Suffers dislocated shoulder
Russell dislocated his shoulder Thursday against the Patriots and underwent a MRI on Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Russell is still awaiting the results of the MRI, but playing on Thursday gives him an extra few days to recover ahead of a Week 6 matchup with the Cardinals.
