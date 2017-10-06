Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Suffers shoulder injury
Russell suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Patriots, Greg Auman of Tampa Bay Times reports.
Russell has seen increased defensive snaps as the weeks have progressed but now could be in danger of ending the night early. Look for more updates to come as the game progresses.
