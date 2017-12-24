Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Suiting up Sunday
Russell (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Russell was limited at practice Thursday and Friday but appears to be a full go for the game Sunday. He'll backup starting defensive ends William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor.
