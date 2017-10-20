Buccaneers' Ryan Russell: Won't play Sunday
Russell (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Russell will miss his second consecutive game after leaving early in Week 5 against the Patriots. He's been slotting in as a No. 2 defensive end, but Russell has been still playing a fair amount of snaps. With just four tackles (three solo) on the season, though, fantasy owners shouldn't lose sleep.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...