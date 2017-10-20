Russell (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Russell will miss his second consecutive game after leaving early in Week 5 against the Patriots. He's been slotting in as a No. 2 defensive end, but Russell has been still playing a fair amount of snaps. With just four tackles (three solo) on the season, though, fantasy owners shouldn't lose sleep.

