Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Absent from injury report
Smith (concussion) is not listed on the team's injury report Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith left Sunday's loss to the Lions to be evaluated for a concussion. His full participation Thursday indicates he is on track to play in Monday's matchup against the Falcons. Ryan McClain would be next in line at cornerback if Smith were to suffer any type of setback.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Being checked for concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Elevated tackle total in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Team-high tackle total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Six tackles in spot start•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Roster spot all but locked up•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Ties for team lead in tackles Friday•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...