Smith (concussion) is not listed on the team's injury report Thursday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith left Sunday's loss to the Lions to be evaluated for a concussion. His full participation Thursday indicates he is on track to play in Monday's matchup against the Falcons. Ryan McClain would be next in line at cornerback if Smith were to suffer any type of setback.

