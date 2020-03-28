Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Back with Bucs
Smith has re-signed with the Buccaneers on a one-year, $1.75 million deal, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Smith has been a big part of the Buccaneers' kick coverage the previous four years. He again figures to be a special teams ace, while also helping to provide depth at cornerback.
