Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Being checked for concussion
Smith is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Lions, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith has played solid all season, compiling 45 tackles (37 solo) and three forced fumbles through 12 games, and he had six tackles before leaving Sunday's game in the third frame. Expect Robert McClain and Javien Elliott to pick up Smith's snaps in his absence.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Elevated tackle total in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Team-high tackle total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Six tackles in spot start•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Roster spot all but locked up•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Ties for team lead in tackles Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Should get extended playing time Friday•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...