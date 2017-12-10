Smith is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Lions, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith has played solid all season, compiling 45 tackles (37 solo) and three forced fumbles through 12 games, and he had six tackles before leaving Sunday's game in the third frame. Expect Robert McClain and Javien Elliott to pick up Smith's snaps in his absence.

