Smith will start at cornerback in place of the injured Carlton Davis (groin) in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith draws a tough matchup against a Falcons' aerial attack that includes a talented trio of receivers in Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley. It won't be Smith's first start of the season, however, having led the Buccaneers in tackles Week 2.