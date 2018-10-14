Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Earns start Sunday
Smith will start at cornerback in place of the injured Carlton Davis (groin) in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith draws a tough matchup against a Falcons' aerial attack that includes a talented trio of receivers in Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley. It won't be Smith's first start of the season, however, having led the Buccaneers in tackles Week 2.
