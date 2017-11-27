Smith compiled eight solo tackles in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.

Smith drew another start with Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) still sidelined, and he was able to parlay the opportunity into the second-highest tackle total of his young career. The second-year defensive back has proven he can wrap up consistently, but he hasn't been nearly as successful in getting his hands on the ball. Smith has just three passes defensed and no interceptions this season and has seen plenty of playing time recently on a unit that was torched by Julio Jones for 253 yards Sunday and that allows a league-high 285.0 passing yards per contest.