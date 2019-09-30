Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Eligible to return Week 5
Smith has completed his four-game suspension and is eligible to rejoin the Buccaneers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Smith will be able to practice with the team as early as Monday since Tampa Bay was granted a one-week roster extension. In order to be eligible for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, the Buccaneers would have to make room for Smith on the roster and activate him by Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.
