Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Four tackles in opener
Smith totaled four solo tackles, defensed a pass and recovered a fumble during the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints in Week 1.
Smith ultimately logged 44 snaps on defense and 17 additional on special teams on a very busy afternoon. The 25-year-old could have plenty of similar weeks ahead of him in the immediate future if starting cornerback Vernon Hargreaves' shoulder injury is as serious as feared. The 2016 fourth-round pick proved to be a solid tackler from the cornerback position last season -- registering 62 stops (51 solo) while also forcing three fumbles and recovering one over 15 games -- while also defending five passes, so there could be some deep-league IDP value there if he's in for a multi-week stint as a starter.
