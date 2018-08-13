Smith was credited with seven tackles (five solo), an interception and a forced fumble in the Buccaneers' 26-24 preseason win over the Dolphins on Thursday.

Smith was frequently picked on throughout the game, but he was able to come through when it counted most. The third-year corner intercepted a Bryce Petty pass with two seconds remaining, sealing the win for the Buccaneers. He'd also been credited with a forced fumble when Dolphins rookie running back Kalen Ballage attempted to hurdle him after a short reception early in the second quarter. After seeing extensive time in Thursday's game, Smith projects for another heavy workload in Saturday's exhibition tilt versus the Titans due to the absence of Vernon Hargreaves (groin).