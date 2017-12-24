Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Inactive Week 16
Smith (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith was limited in practice this week but ultimately listed as doubtful for Sunday's game. Robert McClain will likely see the spot start at cornerback opposite Brent Grimes while Smith is out.
