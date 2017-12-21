Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year defensive back logged 56 snaps in last Monday night's loss to the Falcons, finishing with four solo tackles. He apparently tweaked his ankle during the contest as well, although the fact that he was able to at least log limited participation indicates it wasn't overly severe. Thursday's practice report should she'd further light on Smith's progress, or lack thereof, towards suiting up for a Week 16 tilt against the division-rival Panthers.