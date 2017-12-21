Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Limited in Wednesday's practice
Smith (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The second-year defensive back logged 56 snaps in last Monday night's loss to the Falcons, finishing with four solo tackles. He apparently tweaked his ankle during the contest as well, although the fact that he was able to at least log limited participation indicates it wasn't overly severe. Thursday's practice report should she'd further light on Smith's progress, or lack thereof, towards suiting up for a Week 16 tilt against the division-rival Panthers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Listed as doubtful•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Absent from injury report•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Being checked for concussion•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Elevated tackle total in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Team-high tackle total in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ryan Smith: Six tackles in spot start•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...